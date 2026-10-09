T-Mobile Stages SatCOLTs, Generators, and Free T-Priority Ahead of Isaias

It’s been a busy storm season for T-Mobile’s response teams, and now they’re back at it. With Isaias strengthening on its way to the northern Gulf Coast, T-Mobile has rolled out its prep plan.

T-Mobile shared that its crews are topping off generators, readying equipment, and positioning resources ahead of landfall, and T-Mobile is working directly with public safety and emergency management partners across the Gulf Coast to figure out where communications will matter most. If the forecast calls for it, T-Mobile is ready to roll in extra portable generators, SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks), drones, and community support trucks and trailers. Its Self-Organizing Network tech will also adjust the network automatically as conditions change.

First responders get some help too. Eligible agencies can get 30 days of T-Priority at no charge, using a secondary SIM or eSIM on a compatible unlocked phone or through loaner devices.

If you’re in Isaias’ path, T-Mobile’s advice is the usual storm checklist: charge your phone, tablet, and backup batteries, turn on emergency alerts, and download anything you might need if service drops. Keep your charging cables and power banks with your emergency supplies so you’re not hunting for them in the dark.

This is the same playbook T-Mobile used for Tropical Storm Nolo in Hawaii just a couple of weeks ago. And if you’ve got a compatible phone, T-Satellite is your backup for texting if towers go down. Stay safe out there, Gulf Coast, and keep an eye on T-Mobile’s newsroom after landfall for any customer relief offers.