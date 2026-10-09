Mint Mobile’s Birthday Deal: Six Months of Unlimited on T-Mobile’s Network for $60

T-Mobile’s favorite little brother is turning 10, and it’s celebrating the best way it knows how: by making its plans ridiculously cheap.

T-Mobile announced that Mint Mobile’s anniversary deal gets new customers any plan for $10 a month. That’s every six-month plan, 6GB, 17GB, 23GB, and Unlimited, all at the same price. You pay the full $60 upfront, plus taxes and fees, and the deal kicked off October 8.

Before you jump, a few things to know. It’s new customers only, so longtime Mint fans don’t get in on this one. The $10 rate lasts six months, then you’re back to regular pricing, which is $35 a month for six-month Unlimited. And if you switch plans before those six months are up, you lose the promo price. Mint hasn’t said when the deal ends.

The celebration comes with a new ad, too. Ryan Reynolds is joined by Julia Stiles in a spot that riffs on her famous poem scene from 10 Things I Hate About You, except this time the list is all about what people hate about the big carriers. Since T-Mobile owns Mint, it’s a little funny to watch, but we’ll allow it.

For anyone who’s been curious about Mint, this is about as cheap as it gets to try it out, and you’re still riding on T-Mobile’s network. It beats the $10 5GB deal Mint ran back in February, since now even Unlimited is included. Just set a reminder for month six so the regular price doesn’t catch you off guard.