Mint Mobile Slashes 5GB Plan to Just $10/Month

Are you tired of paying too much for wireless service? Mint Mobile just made trying a new carrier risk-free and incredibly cheap.

The carrier is now offering its basic 5GB monthly data plan for just $10 per month for the first three months, down from the regular $15 monthly cost. That’s a 33% discount, and according to Phone Arena, it’s one of those promotions worth seriously considering.

Here’s what makes this offer genuinely interesting. You get to test Mint’s service without any real commitment. If you hate it, you can get your money back within seven days of signing up, no questions asked. The refund covers everything, including fees and taxes. That takes the pressure off completely — you’re not gambling on a carrier you’ve never tried.

The practical side is just as appealing. You can bring whatever phone you already own to Mint’s network. You don’t have to buy new hardware or change your phone number if you don’t want to. Since Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile’s network, you’ll get nationwide 5G coverage in most areas.

Now, five gigabytes of data monthly isn’t huge. But think of it as a trial offer. If you decide Mint works for you and five gigs isn’t enough, you can upgrade to a higher plan whenever you want. The carrier is also running a promotion on its unlimited data plan right now, offering 12 months for $15 monthly instead of the usual $30; essentially half price for a full year.

The key takeaway here is flexibility. You’re not locking into anything. You’re not forced to buy equipment. You keep your number. And if something goes wrong, there’s a money-back guarantee. For people looking to escape expensive carrier contracts, that’s hard to beat.

