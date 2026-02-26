T-Mobile Fights Back Against Verizon’s Advertising Lawsuit

T-Mobile isn’t backing down in its latest showdown with competitor Verizon. The wireless giant has filed an official response to a lawsuit Verizon launched this month, and it’s making a clear case that the competition between the two carriers is heating up in ways customers should pay attention to.

According to Android Authority, Verizon took T-Mobile to court over advertising claims that customers could save $1,000 with T-Mobile’s Better Value Plan. The dispute centers on what “savings” actually means when you’re comparing wireless plans, and how companies should talk about those numbers when they’re marketing to you.

T-Mobile’s response argues that Verizon doesn’t have a strong case. The company points out that its Better Value Plan comes bundled with things like streaming services and satellite connectivity that competitors charge extra for. If you add up what those would cost separately on a Verizon plan, T-Mobile says, the value could absolutely reach $1,000.

But T-Mobile goes further in its defense. The company claims that Verizon does essentially the same thing in its own marketing. T-Mobile highlighted Verizon’s “Save up to $420/yr” campaign, which uses similar comparison tactics. T-Mobile also noted that Verizon quietly removed its savings calculator tool right before filing the lawsuit, suggesting Verizon’s own numbers might not hold up to scrutiny.

The company didn’t stop there. T-Mobile pointed out that Verizon waited months to file the lawsuit even though T-Mobile’s messaging has been running since 2024. If there was a real emergency, T-Mobile argues, why wait? The delay suggests the situation isn’t as urgent as Verizon is claiming.

An industry watchdog group called the National Advertising Division had previously made recommendations about T-Mobile’s savings claims, though T-Mobile says it complied. That same group recently recommended changes to some of T-Mobile’s claims about in-flight Wi-Fi.

Right now, nobody knows exactly when this will go to court or how it’ll end. It’s possible the two companies could settle things behind the scenes before any trial happens. What’s clear, though, is that the mobile phone business is getting more competitive and more combative as we head deeper into 2026.

Source: Android Authority