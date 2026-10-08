T-Mix Picks Math: How Many You Get and What Each Perk Costs

Remember when we said the number of picks per plan would make or break T-Mix? Well, those numbers are here, and Standard folks might want to sit down.

Android Authority got hold of the T-Mix exchange rates, and here’s how the picks shake out. T-Mix Standard gets one pick per line, but it maxes out at four, even if you’ve got six lines on the account. T-Mix More gives two picks per line for your first three lines, then one per line after that, topping out at 12. T-Mix Loaded is the big spender’s plan with three picks per line and a ceiling of 20.

Now the menu. One pick gets you Delta SkyMiles, DashPass, Google AI Plus with 2TB, SiriusXM All Access, or YouTube Premium Lite. Two picks gets you Google AI Pro, Xbox Game Pass Premium, or full YouTube Premium. And as we covered in our first look at T-Mix, Netflix and Hulu are expected to be free for founding members without using any picks at all.

Here’s the twist that matters most. The report says the picks will also be spent on phone deals, with a $1,200-off iPhone trade-in promo costing three picks. So a Standard family that wants a new iPhone could burn three of its four picks on the phone and be left with one perk for the whole account. Loaded families, meanwhile, will have room to grab the phone deal and still stack up several perks.

Still unanswered: do spent picks ever come back, and what happens if you’re on a legacy plan? T-Mobile hasn’t said a word officially, and launch chatter points to later this month. It’s been a long road since the first perk rumors, including talk of music streaming perks, so hang tight a little longer before switching plans. The picks’ math is going to look very different depending on your line count.

Source: Android Authority