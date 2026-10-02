T-Mix Leak: Picks, Founding Member Perks, and Everything Else We Know So Far

All those rumors about T-Mobile letting you choose your own perks? They finally have a name. T-Mobile’s next lineup is reportedly called T-Mix, and from the look of it, the “mix” part is all about picking the extras you actually care about instead of paying for a bundle you only half use.

The Mobile Report got an exclusive early look, and the lineup should feel familiar if you’re on an Experience plan today.

T-Mix Standard is the entry point at $65 for a single line with 50GB of premium data, scaling to $205 for six lines.

T-Mix More runs $85 for one line with unlimited premium data and 60GB of hotspot.

T-Mix Loaded hits $105 for one line with unlimited premium data and a hefty 250GB of hotspot.

Multi-line pricing on those two lines up with Experience More and Experience Beyond. Budget-minded folks get Essentials Saver 3.0 at $55 for one line or $100 for two, capped at two lines. Like Experience, everything is tax-exclusive and the listed prices don’t include autopay discounts.

Now for the fun part. T-Mix reportedly uses “picks,” a credit system you spend on the perks you want. The leaked menu includes ESPN Unlimited, YouTube Premium, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Google Gemini, DashPass, SiriusXM, and even 500 Delta SkyMiles a month. Netflix and Hulu are expected to be thrown in as a “founding T-Mix member” offer for early sign-ups, without costing you any picks. What we still don’t know is how many picks each plan gets or how many each perk costs, which is going to make or break how good this deal really is.

If this feels like it’s been “coming soon” forever, you’re not wrong. T-Mix has already slipped more than once, and there’s chatter about a launch around mid-October, but T-Mobile hasn’t said a word officially. Expect the usual 55+, First Responder, Military, and Student versions to show up too. If you’re happy on your current plan, there’s no rush, but anyone who’s been eyeing a plan change should probably hang tight until we see how the picks math shakes out.

Source: The Mobile Report