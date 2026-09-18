Report: T-Mobile Could Finally Offer Music Streaming Perks

T-Mobile’s perk lineup hasn’t changed much in a while, but according to a new exclusive report, that might be about to shift in a big way.

As reported by The Mobile Report, a tip from an anonymous T-Mobile employee revealed eight new account-level SOC codes added to the carrier’s internal systems, all ending in “OUA,” which likely stands for “On Us Add-on.”

The most notable addition is music streaming, something T-Mobile has never offered as a standing perk before: Apple Music On Us, YouTube On Us (which would likely bundle in YouTube Music), and SiriusXM On Us all showed up in the leak.

On the video side, Paramount+ On Us and ESPN+ On Us join T-Mobile’s existing Netflix and Apple TV+ offers, while Xbox Game Pass On Us, Google AI On Us, and DashPass On Us round out the list, with that last one presumably replacing the free annual DashPass currently tied to T-Mobile Tuesdays.

The working theory is that T-Mobile is setting up a genuine pick-a-perk system, letting customers choose one of these eight rather than being locked into whatever’s currently bundled with their plan. It’s not clear yet whether this would extend to everyone on a postpaid plan or get limited to higher-tier plans like Experience Beyond or Go5G Next, and none of it is confirmed until T-Mobile says so officially.

Still, if the Un-carrier rolls this out broadly, letting customers actually pick what matters to them instead of a one-size-fits-all perk would be a genuinely solid move.

Source: The Mobile Report