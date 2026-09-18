T-Mobile Stock Drops Nearly $10 a Share Despite a Broader Market Rally

T-Mobile had a genuinely bad day on Wall Street this week, and the numbers are worth paying attention to even if you’re not the type to track stock prices.

As reported by PhoneArena, T-Mobile’s stock fell $9.81 a share, a 5.57% drop, closing at $166.45, just 79 cents shy of its 52-week low of $165.66. What makes the drop stand out is the timing: the Dow rallied more than 300 points that same day, and while AT&T and Verizon shares also dipped, they only fell 1.82% and 2.87% respectively, staying comfortably above their own 52-week lows (27.65% and 25.89% above, to be exact). That kind of divergence between T-Mobile and its Big Three rivals is the sort of thing Wall Street tends to read as a warning sign.

There’s no shortage of theories about what’s dragging T-Mobile down specifically. The Un-carrier’s push toward a digital-first model built around the T-Life app has come with real costs, including layoffs among Mobile Experts and ongoing store closures, and the forced migration of customers off legacy plans like Simple Choice, T-Mobile ONE, and Magenta hasn’t been universally popular either.

There’s also the elephant in the room: Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile’s majority shareholder, said back in April that it was considering a combination with T-Mobile that would create the most valuable telecom company on the planet, and shares have arguably been jittery ever since. For a sense of scale, T-Mobile exec Andre Almeida dropped roughly $1 million on company stock back on May 1 at around $196 a share; that stake is now worth about $848,000, a paper loss north of $150,000.

Source: PhoneArena