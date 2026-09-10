Metro’s Tajin Collab Is the Spiciest T-Mobile Tuesdays Freebie Yet
Metro by T-Mobile is teaming up with Tajin for what it’s calling the spiciest Metro T-Mobile Tuesdays brand collaboration yet.
On Tuesday, September 15, Metro customers can head to their local Metro store to pick up a limited-edition Tajin giveaway featuring a mini Tajin bottle, a handcrafted Tajin holder, a handcrafted coin pouch, and a handcrafted wrist lanyard.
It’s the latest example of the value Metro customers get through T-Mobile Tuesdays, available in the myMetro app, which gives customers something extra every week, from free items and savings with popular brands to chances to win bigger prizes.
Recent and recurring perks have included a $5 movie ticket from Atom Tickets every month, savings at Shell, and food offers from brands like Pizza Hut, 7-Eleven, and Speedway. Follow Metro’s Instagram for some back-and-forth banter between Metro and Tajin around the collab.