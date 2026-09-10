Here’s Everything T-Mobile Is Offering for Apple’s New iPhone Lineup

T-Mobile wasted no time laying out exactly how it plans to compete for Apple’s newest hardware, dropping a full rundown of deals for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, iPhone Duo, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5 just hours after Apple’s event wrapped.

As detailed in T-Mobile’s announcement, pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, AirPods 5, and the new Apple Watches open Saturday, September 12, with availability starting Friday, September 18. iPhone Duo pre-orders follow later, opening October 16 with availability beginning October 23.

The headline offer is “iPhone 18 Pro on Us,” worth up to $1,200 off, available to new and existing customers who trade in an eligible device in any condition or switch a line to Experience Beyond 2.0, Experience Beyond, or Go5G Next. Lower trade-in tiers on other plans knock off up to $930, $730, or $300, and T-Mobile’s new EIP Flex 36 financing option spreads payments, including taxes and fees, over 36 months, which can mean $0 due at checkout for well-qualified customers.

T-Mobile is also touting itself as one of the first carriers to support Apple’s new iPhone Handoff feature, letting customers use one T-Mobile number across two compatible iPhones, with the secondary device getting full access to calls, texts, data, mobile hotspot, Scam Shield, and T-Satellite on eligible plans. That convenience isn’t free, though, T-Mobile is pricing iPhone Handoff at $5 a month.

Metro by T-Mobile customers get more modest offers: $300 off any new iPhone 18 Pro model with a number transfer and the $50 AutoPay plan, plus $100 off the Apple Watch Series 12 or $140 off the Apple Watch Ultra 4.

Beyond device pricing, T-Mobile is leaning on its usual bundle of perks to sweeten the deal, including 20% off Protection 360 for six months on a new Apple device purchase, a month of 5G Home Internet plus AirPods 4 on Us with any voice line, and 25% off a new “Complete Setup” bundle of case, screen protector, and charger starting September 12.

All told, it’s a pretty aggressive opening salvo aimed at pulling iPhone upgraders over from AT&T and Verizon before the other two carriers even get their own promotions fully out the door.