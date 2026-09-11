Eligible Customers Can Get Free Unlimited Calls, Texts, and Data via T-Mobile Through This Program

If you or someone you know qualifies for the federal Lifeline Assistance program, there’s a genuinely solid free wireless option running on T-Mobile’s network that’s worth knowing about.

As reported by PhoneArena, Assurance Wireless is offering eligible Lifeline households unlimited talk, unlimited text, and 10GB of high-speed data every month on T-Mobile’s 4G/5G network, typically with a $0 monthly bill, no credit check, and no annual contract.

Assurance is one of several providers participating in Lifeline, the federal program created back in 1985 to help low-income households stay connected, and the carrier says it currently offers service to qualified residents in 40 states.

Eligibility generally comes down to participating in a qualifying assistance program, things like Medicaid, SNAP, SSI, federal public housing assistance, or a Veterans and Survivors Pension benefit, or having a household income at or below roughly 135-150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, depending on the state.

For customers who burn through the included 10GB faster than expected, Assurance also offers a low-cost add-on plan called Data Peace Of Mind, which bumps the high-speed allotment to 12GB alongside unlimited talk and text, for either $10 upfront per year or $1 a month plus tax.

Most customers can bring their own compatible phone, or pick up a low-cost device after approval. It’s not a plan built for power users, but for anyone eligible and just trying to stay connected without a monthly bill, it’s a solid option riding on T-Mobile’s network.

Source: PhoneArena