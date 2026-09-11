Want iPhone Handoff on T-Mobile? That’ll Be $5 Monthly

We finally know what T-Mobile is charging for that slick new iPhone Handoff feature Apple built into iOS 27, and it’s not free.

The Un-carrier introduced iPhone Handoff at $5 a month. If you’re not familiar, Handoff lets you run a primary and a companion iPhone off the same number, switching which one’s active whenever you want.

T-Mobile says the secondary device gets full access to essential services on the account, including calls, texts, data, mobile hotspot, Scam Shield, and T-Satellite where eligible, and the carrier is positioning itself as one of the first to support the feature at all. It’s live starting day one on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and the iPhone Duo, and works on any iPhone running iOS 27.

For anyone who’s been eyeing a stripped-down second iPhone for travel or workouts without wanting to juggle a whole separate line, this is genuinely useful, but the $5/month add-on is worth factoring in before you get too excited.

T-Mobile hasn’t said anything yet about folding this into pricier plans at no extra charge, so for now, treat it as one more line item if you want to actually use it.

Source: T-Mobile