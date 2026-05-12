T-Mobile Wants to Make the 2026 PGA Championship Easier to Follow for Fans

T-Mobile is putting a lot of attention on the fan experience for the 2026 PGA Championship, and the company says its network will play a big role in how people watch, follow, and move around the event.

The Un-carrier announced that its technology will be used both on-site at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania and behind the scenes, with a focus on making the tournament easier to enjoy whether fans are there in person or keeping up from home.

The company plans to support several parts of the championship experience, including live video coverage, in-app highlights, course navigation tools, and event operations. T-Mobile also says fans at the event will have access to Club Magenta near the 15th green, where customers and their guests can get shaded seating, phone charging, giveaways, drink specials, and appearances from sports personalities.

One of the biggest pieces of the announcement is how T-Mobile says it will help power the broadcast side of the tournament. The company says the PGA Championship Range Show will use more than 60 T-Mobile-connected phones to capture detailed practice footage, including a 4D camera effect that can freeze a swing and show it from different angles.

T-Mobile also says CBS Sports will use its 5G private network for wireless cameras and overhead fly cameras at spots like the T-Mobile Range, the first tee, and the 18th green.

T-Mobile is also tying its network into the PGA Championships app. The company says the app will include instant highlight clips called Roar Moments, a Seat Finder tool to help people locate open seating, and a new AI-powered Course Companion designed to answer questions and help fans get around the course.

That means the company is not just talking about faster speeds in the background, but trying to show how its network can affect what fans actually see and use during a major sporting event.

Behind the scenes, T-Mobile says it will help the PGA of America run the tournament with a Smart Operations Command Center. The system is meant to give staff a live view of things like crowd movement, entry points, concessions, and connected devices, while AI helps flag issues early. T-Mobile says that could help improve basics that matter to fans, such as shorter lines, smoother entry, and better-stocked concession areas.

The overall message from T-Mobile is pretty clear: this is about showing how its 5G and AI tools can be used in a real-world setting that a lot of people will notice. Instead of treating the PGA Championship as just another sponsorship, the carrier is framing it as a large-scale demonstration of how its network can support everything from TV production to fan convenience during one of golf’s biggest events.