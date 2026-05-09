T-Mobile Quietly Rolls Out New Deals for Former UScellular Customers

T-Mobile is starting to give former UScellular customers a reason to make the jump a little sooner. The carrier has rolled out a new set of device promotions aimed specifically at UScellular subscribers, offering discounts on phones, tablets, and mobile hotspots as T-Mobile continues folding those customers into its own service.

According to PhoneArena, the new offers are now live and are limited to UScellular customers. The report says each promo can be redeemed once per account, the usual $35 device connection charge is waived, and the savings are applied over 24 months through bill credits.

One of the biggest offers is for smartphones. Eligible customers can get up to $830 off select recent phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola when they trade in a UScellular device that does not work with T-Mobile’s network. To qualify, customers need to sign up for a $50 per month voice plan with AutoPay.

T-Mobile is also offering up to $500 off select tablets, including an 11-inch iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ / A9+ 5G, Moto Pad 2026, and REVVL Tab 2. There is a separate hotspot deal as well, with savings of up to $264 on devices such as the Franklin JEXtream RG2100 / RG3100, Inseego MiFi Pro M4, and MiFi X PRO 5G.

The timing is not hard to understand. T-Mobile has already integrated UScellular’s network with its own after officially closing the acquisition in August 2025, a deal that brought in 4 million customers, all of UScellular’s wireless operations, and about 30% of its spectrum. UScellular accounts are expected to move fully onto T-Mobile’s systems later this year.

For now, UScellular plans are reportedly being grandfathered in, and the report says T-Mobile has said monthly costs will not increase and plan benefits will not be reduced right away. Still, customers will eventually need to pick a T-Mobile plan, so these device deals look like a clear attempt to make that change feel a little easier and a lot more appealing.

Source: PhoneArena