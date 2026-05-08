T-Mobile Prepaid Unveils New U.S. Pass eSIM Plans for International Travelers

T-Mobile is getting ready to roll out a new prepaid option aimed at people visiting the United States. The carrier says its new U.S. Pass eSIM plans are built for international travelers who want a quick way to get connected without dealing with paperwork or a traditional SIM card. The setup is digital, and T-Mobile says travelers can activate service in minutes.

According to T-Mobile, these short-term plans will be available starting May 18 and are designed to work not just in the U.S., but also in Mexico and Canada. Each pass includes unlimited talk and text across those three countries, along with 5G data and a set amount of high-speed hotspot data for use in the U.S.

T-Mobile says the entry-level option is a 7-day pass for $25, which comes with 50GB of premium 5G data in the U.S., 14GB of high-speed hotspot data in the U.S., and 5GB of high-speed data while in Mexico and Canada. From there, the carrier also plans to offer a 10-day pass for $30 with 20GB of hotspot data, a 14-day pass for $35 with 28GB of hotspot data, and a 30-day pass for $50 with 50GB of hotspot data.

The company is also bundling in some extra prepaid perks. T-Mobile says U.S. Pass customers will get access to T-Mobile Tuesdays, along with benefits like dining rewards and rental car discounts. The pitch here is pretty simple: give travelers one eSIM option they can use across North America without having to jump through a lot of hoops.