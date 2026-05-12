T-Mobile-Powered MVNO Wants to Let AI Handle Your Calls

A T-Mobile-powered MVNO is pushing a new idea that feels a little futuristic, but also very practical: letting AI handle the calls most people do not want to deal with themselves. REALLY, which runs on T-Mobile’s 5G network, is testing a feature called REALLY Clone that is designed to make and take certain calls for customers using their own number.

As reported by PhoneArena, REALLY Clone is still in beta and is meant to learn a subscriber’s voice, preferences, and communication style. The idea is not to replace every conversation, but to step in for routine tasks like calling customer service, rescheduling an appointment, or canceling a subscription.

According to the report, the setup is fairly simple. Customers would decide which calls the AI should answer, which ones should be screened, and which should go straight to voicemail. They can also set availability rules and choose which callers should always get through. To make the AI sound more personal, users record a few minutes of conversation so the system can learn how they speak.

REALLY founder and CEO Adam Lyons said the long-term goal is to give people back time by offloading basic phone tasks to AI. He also said the company wants the tool to get smarter over time, including learning how a person might speak differently with a boss than with family or friends. At the same time, the company appears to understand there are limits here, since personal conversations are still expected to be handled by the actual user.

One of the more unusual parts of the service involves spam calls. Instead of simply blocking them, REALLY says its AI can keep scammers talking and then show users a recap along with a running total of how much of the spammer’s time was wasted. Lyons also said the company focused on building its privacy protections before adding the AI layer, arguing that people will not trust a service tied to their phone number unless they believe their data is protected.

REALLY’s plans start at $50 per month. While Lyons did not share the carrier’s current subscriber count, he said the goal is to reach one million subscribers by the end of next year. That is an ambitious target, but it also shows how seriously the company is taking this bet on AI-powered calling.

Source: PhoneArena