T-Mobile Unveils New Razr Lineup With Big Discounts and a New Fold Model

T-Mobile is adding Motorola’s newest Razr lineup, including the motorola razr, motorola razr+, and the new motorola razr fold. The carrier says the razr and razr fold will be available starting May 28, while the razr+ is coming later. The bigger hook here is the pricing: T-Mobile is putting its strongest attention on launch deals, especially for customers who switch, add a line, or trade in an older device.

As unveiled by T-Mobile, the company is offering the motorola razr fold for free, or up to $1,700 off another eligible Motorola device, for customers who switch or add a line without a trade-in, or for those trading in on Experience Beyond or Go5G Next for a limited time. T-Mobile is also offering the regular motorola razr for free, or up to $800 off eligible Motorola devices, with similar switch, add-a-line, or trade-in offers on select plans.

T-Mobile is also using the announcement to spotlight its broader pitch. The company says the new razr fold supports 6Rx and 5G Advanced technologies, which it claims can deliver download speeds up to 20% faster for more reliable streaming and downloads on its network.

Beyond the phones themselves, T-Mobile ties the launch to its usual extras, including a five-year price guarantee on talk, text, and data on eligible plans, plus perks like T-Satellite, travel benefits in more than 215 countries and destinations, Netflix and Hulu on Us, lower-cost Apple TV+, T-Mobile Tuesdays, and ticket access for events.

Motorola’s new lineup also brings different finishes and colors. T-Mobile says the motorola razr comes in PANTONE Hematite, the razr+ in PANTONE Mountain View, and the razr fold in PANTONE Blackened Blue.