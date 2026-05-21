T-Mobile Launches Live Translation Beta With 80+ Languages

T-Mobile has started beta testing Live Translation, a new network-based feature that brings real-time language translation to phone calls. Instead of putting the workload on the phone, T-Mobile says the translation happens inside its network, which means the feature is designed to work across a wide range of devices, not just newer smartphones.

Live Translation can be activated by a T-Mobile customer by dialing 87 during a call. The company says the service currently supports more than 80 languages, works on virtually any phone connected to its network, and does not require the other person on the call to be a T-Mobile subscriber.

That last point may be one of the biggest selling points. T-Mobile is pitching this as a built-in service rather than something that depends on both callers downloading the same app or owning specific hardware. During the beta, selected participants can use it for free.

T-Mobile says the feature runs on top of its 5G Advanced architecture along with telco edge and distributed cloud capabilities, allowing translation to happen closer to the network edge to reduce delay. The company is also framing Live Translation as an early example of network-native AI, where the network does more than simply carry a call.

The carrier says the timing makes sense. It points to more than 60 million multilingual households in the U.S., more than 6 billion international calls made by T-Mobile customers each year, and the fact that nearly 40% of its customers travel internationally. For now, it is a beta, but it offers a clearer look at how T-Mobile wants AI to show up in everyday mobile service.