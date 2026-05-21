Ultra Mobile Adds New Go Roam World Passes for Trips to 200+ Destinations

Ultra Mobile is adding a simpler way for its customers to use their phones while traveling abroad. The prepaid carrier has launched new Go Roam World Passes, short-term roaming add-ons that work in more than 200 destinations and are meant to cut down on the usual hassle of swapping SIM cards or worrying about unexpected charges.

As announced by T-Mobile, the new options come in two versions. The $5 Go Roam World 5-Day Pass includes 1GB of high-speed data, 100 talk minutes, 100 outgoing texts, and unlimited incoming texts. The $10 Go Roam World 15-Day Pass raises that to 5GB of high-speed data, 300 talk minutes, 300 outgoing texts, and unlimited incoming texts.

Ultra Mobile says the new passes can be added to any of its plans and can also be stacked for longer trips. The company is pitching them as a flexible option for vacations, work travel, or visits with family overseas. Ultra also says the 15-day pass works out to as low as $2 per GB.

The new passes do not replace Ultra’s existing Mexico option. Its Go Roam Mexico Data Pass is still available for $5 with 5GB of high-speed data for 30 days, and that feature remains included on all Unlimited plans.

Ultra says the Go Roam World Passes are available now through its website, app, and participating retail stores. The company also used the announcement to highlight its international focus, including calling to 90-plus destinations and texting to 200-plus destinations, along with support for eSIM activation and Wi‑Fi Calling.