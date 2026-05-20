T-Mobile Joins New Cybersecurity Alliance With AT&T, Verizon, and Other Major Providers

Eight major U.S. communications companies are teaming up on cybersecurity. T-Mobile, AT&T, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Lumen Technologies, Verizon, and Zayo have formed the Communications Cybersecurity Information Sharing and Analysis Center, or C2 ISAC, a new nonprofit focused on helping the industry share threat information faster and respond to cyber risks more effectively.

T-Mobile announced that the group was created as cyber threats become more complex and move faster, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence. The companies say no single provider can see every threat on its own, so the goal is to give members a trusted place to exchange real-time intelligence, compare what they are seeing, and coordinate defenses.

The new organization builds on earlier public-private work tied to the National Coordinating Center for Communications, also known as COMM-ISAC, which was established in 1984 to support resilience and information sharing among government agencies and private communications and IT companies. C2 ISAC is meant to push that collaboration further by focusing on quicker, more actionable sharing across the communications sector.

Valerie Moon will serve as executive director and oversee day-to-day operations. T-Mobile said she brings experience from cybersecurity, homeland security, and public-private partnership roles, including positions at CISA and the FBI. The eight founding companies will also make up the initial board of directors through their chief information security officers.

C2 ISAC is expected to begin operations in June. For T-Mobile and the rest of the founding members, the message is straightforward: the threat landscape is getting harder to manage alone, and the industry wants a more unified way to protect networks and customers.