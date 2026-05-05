T-Mobile Makes Costco Perks Easier to Use Without a Store Visit

T-Mobile is making one of its more useful Costco-related perks easier to use. Customers can now link their T-Mobile account with their Costco membership online, which means they no longer have to make a trip to a warehouse just to access member-only wireless offers.

According to PhoneArena, T-Mobile customers who connect the two accounts can shop through the carrier’s website while seeing Costco membership perks tied to eligible offers. The report says those perks have included waived $35 Device Connection Charges on new lines and upgrades, along with gift cards tied to some activations and device purchases.

The process itself sounds pretty simple. Customers start on Costco’s website, sign in with their Costco account, and then are redirected to T-Mobile’s site to log in there. Once the accounts are linked, a Costco banner appears at the top of the page to show the connection is active and to surface the available membership benefits.

There is one small catch. Some users who have tried this through the Costco app have gotten pushed into the T-Life app instead, which can get in the way of finishing the setup. In those cases, using Costco’s website in a private or incognito browser window may work better.

For T-Mobile customers, the bigger takeaway is convenience. What used to take a warehouse visit can now be handled from home, and that makes it easier to check whether Costco perks line up with T-Mobile promotions before going through with a purchase.

Source: PhoneArena