T-Mobile Wants to Make Mother’s Day Shopping Easier With Device Deals and Fast Delivery

If you’re still looking for a Mother’s Day gift, T-Mobile is making the case for something more personal than the usual last-minute flowers or gift card. The carrier is promoting a range of tech bundles built around different types of moms, with ideas focused on wellness, creativity, productivity, and simple everyday convenience.

T-Mobile’s lineup is meant to match how Mom actually lives instead of pushing one generic deal for everyone. For the wellness-focused mom, T-Mobile is highlighting a free Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm) or $300 off an Apple Watch Series 11, along with Beats Studio Buds+ for $14.17 per month or $169.99.

For moms who like to sketch, stream, create, or just relax with a bigger screen, T-Mobile is pointing shoppers to a $99 iPad (A16) or $300 off a Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G. It also pairs that category with Powerbeats Pro 2, which the company says are available in purple for $20.84 per month or $249.99.

T-Mobile also has a bundle aimed at busy moms juggling work and family, with a free iPhone 17 with eligible trade-in or $800 off a Samsung Galaxy S26 with an eligible trade-in or new line. That same group can also add a $99 iPad (A16) or $300 off a Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, plus a free Galaxy Watch8 (40mm) or $300 off an Apple Watch Series 11. For shoppers who just want to keep things simple, T-Mobile is repeating the phone-and-watch approach with the same iPhone, Galaxy, and smartwatch offers.

The company is also using the promotion to remind customers about its extras, including same-day delivery, the “15 Minutes to Better” switching pitch, and the free T-Mobile Trial available through the T-Life app. In other words, T-Mobile isn’t just selling a Mother’s Day present here — it’s trying to turn the whole shopping process into a reason to switch or add more devices.

To explore these offers, visit T-Mobile’s dedicated offer page.