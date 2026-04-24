T-Mobile Monitors Wildfires in Georgia and Florida While Keeping Service Running
As wildfires continue burning across parts of Georgia and Florida, T-Mobile says it is keeping a close eye on conditions and working to make sure customers and local communities stay connected.
As T-Mobile announced, its network is still running with only minimal disruption in the affected areas. The company says its crews are watching for problems and, when it is safe, moving in to inspect damaged sites, make repairs, and restore service.
T-Mobile also says it is making behind-the-scenes changes to help the network stay steady as conditions shift. That includes using automation and AI-based tools to adjust performance in real time, along with a network design that uses overlapping coverage to help keep service available even when conditions are changing.
The carrier says it is also staying in contact with local and state emergency management agencies and is prepared to send in more resources if they are needed.
For customers, the big takeaway is that T-Mobile says it is focused on keeping people connected before, during, and after emergencies, while also supporting first responders as the wildfire situation develops.