Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Arrives at T-Mobile and Metro With Launch Deals
Samsung’s new Galaxy A37 5G is now available at both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, giving customers on either brand a fresh midrange option with a few notable upgrades. T-Mobile is pitching the phone as a better everyday device thanks to improved low-light camera performance, a brighter 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and a long-lasting battery.
As shared by the Un-carrier, they are offering the Galaxy A37 5G “on Us” when customers add a new line, or up to $300 off with a trade-in on most plans. T-Mobile is also tying the launch to its broader pitch, saying customers get the most out of the device on its 5G network and through plans that include added everyday perks.
Metro by T-Mobile is offering a more straightforward budget play. As listed on Metro by T-Mobile, customers can get the Galaxy A37 5G starting at $219.99 when they choose the $60 plan, bring their number, and show ID. That gives T-Mobile shoppers two different paths to the same phone: a postpaid deal that can wipe out the cost entirely, or a prepaid offer with a lower entry price for switchers.
For more information on the deal, visit T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile’s websites.