T-Mobile Rolls Out a Rarely Good iPhone Deal for Upgraders

T-Mobile is kicking off two new iPhone promotions that stand out more than the carrier’s recent offers. One is aimed at existing customers who have a phone to trade in, while the other is designed to attract people switching over from another carrier.

According to The Mobile Report, the bigger of the two deals can knock as much as $1,100 off a new iPhone when a customer trades in an eligible device. The article says the trade-in can be in any condition, which makes the offer more appealing for people holding onto older or damaged phones.

That top discount is enough to bring the iPhone 17 Pro Max down to $99 or make the iPhone 17 Pro free, but there is an important catch. The full $1,100 offer is for customers on Experience Beyond or Go5G Next, while people on segmented versions of those plans, including 55+ and First Responder options, can get up to $900 instead. The report also notes that customers on Experience More and similar plans may qualify for up to $830 off with a trade-in device in good condition.

T-Mobile is also offering a second iPhone deal for people opening a new line and bringing their phone number from an eligible competing carrier. In that case, customers on Experience Beyond, Go5G Next, or Better Value can get $830 off a new iPhone without needing a trade-in.

There are still a few limits to keep in mind. The report says both offers now fall under T-Mobile’s newer two-per-account cap instead of the older four-per-account limit, and the $1,100 promotion cannot be used on a free line. Like the carrier’s other phone deals, these discounts are paid out through 24 monthly bill credits, and eligible customers should be able to find them in the T-Life app.

Source: The Mobile Report