T-Mobile Adds More Accounts in Q1 and Raises Its 2026 Outlook

T-Mobile says it opened 2026 with strong momentum, adding more postpaid accounts, bringing in more service revenue, and raising its expectations for the rest of the year. The company said it added 217,000 postpaid net accounts in the first quarter, while postpaid average revenue per account rose to $151.93, up 3.9% from a year earlier.

According to T-Mobile, total service revenue reached $18.8 billion in Q1 2026, up 11% year over year, while postpaid service revenue climbed 15% to $15.6 billion. In simple terms, T-Mobile says it is not only adding customer relationships, but also getting more value from those accounts over time.

One number did move in the other direction. T-Mobile reported net income of $2.5 billion, down 15% from the same period last year, and diluted earnings per share of $2.27, down 12%. The company said those declines were largely tied to UScellular merger-related costs, including accelerated depreciation, which reduced results by $476 million after tax, or $0.43 per share.

Even with that hit, T-Mobile still posted growth in other key parts of the business. Core Adjusted EBITDA rose 12% to $9.2 billion, cash from operations increased 5% to $7.2 billion, and adjusted free cash flow also rose 5% to $4.6 billion. T-Mobile also returned $6.0 billion to stockholders during the quarter through $4.9 billion in share repurchases and $1.1 billion in dividends, and later increased its 2026 stockholder return authorization to as much as $18.2 billion.

T-Mobile’s outlook for the rest of the year also got a boost. The company now expects postpaid net account additions to land between 950,000 and 1.05 million for 2026, up from its earlier forecast. It also raised the midpoint of its guidance for Core Adjusted EBITDA, net cash from operations, and adjusted free cash flow, signaling that management sees enough strength in the business to aim higher after the first quarter.

Beyond the numbers, T-Mobile also used the earnings report to spotlight its network and home internet business. The company said it was the fastest provider in fixed wireless home internet based on its analysis of Ookla data for Q1 2026, with median download speeds more than 50% faster than the next closest peer. It also said Figure AI’s F03 humanoid robots in production are designed to connect to T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced network, giving the report a small glimpse at how the carrier wants to tie its network to future technologies beyond phones.