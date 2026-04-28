T-Mobile Combines 5G and Starlink for a New Business Internet Service

T-Mobile is rolling out a new business internet service called SuperBroadband, and the main idea is pretty simple: give companies two ways to stay connected instead of just one. The new offering combines T-Mobile’s 5G network with Starlink satellite service, which T-Mobile says can help businesses stay online during outages, especially in places where dependable internet has been hard to get.

T-Mobile’s new SuperBroadband is designed to give businesses built-in backup connectivity, wider coverage, and a simpler setup under one provider. Instead of juggling separate internet companies, hardware, contracts, and support teams, businesses get one managed service from T-Mobile with one contract, one bill, and end-to-end support.

In plain terms, T-Mobile is pitching this as a better fit for both remote locations and companies with lots of sites to manage. If one connection path goes down, the service can switch between T-Mobile 5G and Starlink to help keep operations running. T-Mobile also says the service now reaches effectively every business location in the U.S., making it the first nationwide broadband solution to cover every ZIP code in the country.

The carrier says this could be especially useful for industries like hospitality, retail, healthcare, and oil and gas, where internet downtime can quickly become a serious problem. T-Mobile also says SuperBroadband includes a financially backed 99.99% uptime guarantee, although that comes with conditions, including the requirement that both T-Mobile 5G business internet and Starlink coverage are available at the customer’s location.

T-Mobile is also trying to sell businesses on convenience. SuperBroadband is offered as a fully managed service, with support for installation and field services, plus centralized monitoring through T-Platform. That platform lets businesses track hardware, performance, usage, system health, backup readiness, and failover events from one place, which could be a big deal for companies that do not want to spend time piecing together internet service from multiple vendors.

The company says SuperBroadband is available now and can be used by everyone from single-location businesses to larger multi-site organizations. While the announcement is clearly aimed at business customers, it also shows how T-Mobile is continuing to lean on its 5G network as more than just a phone service, this time by pairing it with satellite coverage to go after areas where traditional providers have often fallen short.