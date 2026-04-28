T-Mobile Expands Its Home Internet Push With New Fiber Deals

T-Mobile is making another big play in home internet, but this time the focus is fiber. The carrier announced two new joint ventures that would expand its fiber footprint and help it reach more than 1 million additional homes across the country. The move adds to T-Mobile’s broader broadband strategy, which now includes both its fast-growing 5G home internet service and a larger push into fiber.

T-Mobile announced today that they have signed definitive agreements for two separate 50/50 partnerships. One is with Oak Hill Capital and would combine GoNetspeed and Greenlight Networks, while the other is with Wren House and would acquire i3 Broadband. T-Mobile says those deals would help it scale its fiber business faster while using its brand, retail reach, and customer service experience to support the expansion.

The bigger of the two deals involves GoNetspeed and Greenlight, which mainly operate in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. T-Mobile says that combined platform is expected to pass more than 1.3 million households by the end of 2026. The i3 Broadband deal would add another fiber platform serving markets in Illinois, Missouri, and Rhode Island, and T-Mobile says that business is expected to pass around 500,000 households by the end of 2026.

T-Mobile is clearly treating fiber as a key part of its long-term broadband plans, not just a side project. The company says it has already grown to about 1 million fiber customers in just two years through wholesale partnerships and joint ventures. It also says these latest deals add to its existing path toward serving 18 million to 19 million total broadband customers by the end of 2030, including 3 million to 4 million fiber customers.

There is still a wait before everything becomes official. T-Mobile says the Wren House and i3 Broadband transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, with about $700 million planned for its 50% stake and substantially all existing residential fiber customers. The Oak Hill deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027, with T-Mobile planning to invest about $2 billion for its 50% interest and substantially all existing residential fiber customers. Both transactions still need to clear the usual closing conditions and regulatory approvals.