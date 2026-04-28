Metro Quietly Removes a Major Data Limit From Its Top Plan

Metro by T-Mobile has quietly made a meaningful change to its top unlimited plan, and it is the kind of update heavy data users will actually notice. The carrier has removed the firm 70GB premium data cap that used to apply before customers were pushed to a lower priority level on the network.

According to Android Authority, Metro made the change over the weekend, giving customers on its highest-tier plan access to unlimited premium data instead of cutting them over to a lower tier after 70GB. In plain terms, that means people on this plan now have more freedom to stream, scroll, and browse without hitting the old threshold.

There is still one thing to keep in mind: this does not mean every part of the plan is now unlimited in the same way. The hotspot allowance remains capped at 25GB, so the bigger change only applies to data used directly on the phone while on Metro’s cellular network.

Metro customers can still see changes if their usage is considered unusually high, but that would generally be more of a concern for extremely heavy users consuming around a terabyte or more on a regular basis. For most customers, this sounds like a real quality-of-life improvement rather than a small technical adjustment.

The update also adds more value to Metro’s top plan, especially for families. Single-line users may still find Visible cheaper than Metro’s $60 starting price, but a family of four can bring the cost down to $35 per line, which makes this upgrade more appealing for multi-line accounts.

Source: Android Authority