T-Mobile Closes a Loophole in its Latest Free Line Promo

If you have been thinking about adding more lines to your T-Mobile account, this latest promo may still be worth a look. The carrier is offering two free lines through a buy-one-get-one setup, but only for customers on newer plans and only if they meet a few specific requirements.

According to PhoneArena, the offer applies to relatively new plans like Go5G Plus, Go5G Next, Experience More, and Experience Beyond. The 55+, military, and first responder versions do not qualify, and customers also need to have at least two paid lines on the account. The promo is identified as ID260383, and customers need to contact T-Mobile online or visit a store to claim it.

What makes this update important is that T-Mobile has changed how long customers have to keep their lines active. Instead of using the date the deal was announced, the company now requires customers to keep all lines for a full 12 months starting from the day they enroll in the offer. That change matters because it closes a workaround some customers had been using before.

There is also one more detail that could matter if you want a phone on that extra line. Unless you are on Go5G Next or Experience Beyond, the report says it is best to finance a device on the free line as soon as it is activated. That is because T-Mobile is now limiting device payment plans mostly to paid lines, so the first day may be your only chance to attach a financed phone to that free line.

Source: PhoneArena