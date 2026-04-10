T-Mobile and Metro add TCL’s $200 NXTPAPER 70 Pro

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are getting a new low-cost 5G phone from TCL, and it comes with one feature that helps it stand out from the usual budget crowd. The new TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro is now being offered by both carriers, giving customers another affordable option if they want a big screen device without paying flagship prices.

As revealed by T-Mobile, the NXTPAPER 70 Pro costs $200 and uses TCL’s NXTPAPER 4.0 display technology, which gives the screen a matte finish that is meant to feel easier on the eyes. The phone also has a side switch that lets users quickly jump into special viewing modes like Color Paper Mode and Ink Paper Mode.

Beyond the display, TCL is packing in a lot for the price. The phone has a large 6.9-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization, and a 5,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, which is still something you do not always see at this price point.

The NXTPAPER 70 Pro also includes 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage with room for expansion, Bluetooth Auracast support, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, and Android 16 out of the box. TCL says the battery can last up to seven days when the display is set to Reading Mode, and the phone also works with an optional stylus.

For T-Mobile and Metro customers looking for something different in the budget 5G space, TCL seems to be betting that comfort and practicality can matter just as much as raw specs. At $200, the NXTPAPER 70 Pro looks like it is trying to offer both.