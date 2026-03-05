T-Mobile Brings Back Free Baseball Streaming for 2026 Season

T-Mobile is bringing back one of its most popular customer perks for 2026: free access to every Major League Baseball game through the MLB.TV service. The free streaming benefit is worth $150 on its own, making it a substantial addition to what the carrier already offers.

According to Android Authority, the free MLB.TV access is available starting March 24 and applies to most postpaid T-Mobile customers as well as those on Metro by T-Mobile qualifying plans.

The process to claim this benefit is straightforward—customers simply need to open the T-Life app anytime between March 24 and March 30 to redeem the offer. Once redeemed, they’ll be able to stream every game throughout the entire season using the MLB app on their phones, tablets, or other streaming devices.

For soccer enthusiasts, the picture is slightly different this year. T-Mobile previously offered free access to Major League Soccer matches, but that’s changed. Apple has now taken over MLS broadcast rights and provides all games free to Apple TV Plus subscribers.

However, T-Mobile customers who already have the Apple TV Plus benefit through their carrier will automatically get access to these soccer games at no additional cost.

To take advantage of the baseball streaming offer, eligible customers should mark their calendars for late March. For specific details about whether your particular T-Mobile plan qualifies for this benefit, T-Mobile’s official MLB page has a complete breakdown of all eligibility requirements.

Source: Android Authority