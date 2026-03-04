T-Mobile Says $8 Billion Government Funding Could Extend 5G to 99% of Americans

T-Mobile believes that about 6,000 new cell towers combined with roughly $8 billion in government funding could deliver 5G coverage to approximately 99% of Americans, according to a report from PhoneArena. The wireless carrier is making a pitch to use this money from a federal broadband program to reach communities that currently lack fast internet access.

The funding comes from something called the BEAD program, which stands for Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment. The BEAD program was part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act from 2021, with a total of $42.5 billion allocated to expand high-speed internet access nationwide. T-Mobile’s proposal represents a smart way to use a portion of these funds, the company argues.

What makes this proposal interesting is that T-Mobile emphasizes a “disciplined approach” where upwards of $13 billion in BEAD funding would remain once the targeted 5G coverage goals are achieved. This means the company is confident that 6,000 cell towers is the realistic number needed to fill the major gaps in rural and underserved areas.

The timing couldn’t be better for rural communities. In places like rural America, mobile dead zones are not just inconvenient—they hold back local economies, create real safety risks, and maintain the digital divide, even as the BEAD program makes progress on bringing home internet access to underserved areas. Farmers, small business owners, and families living far from cities have struggled for years with spotty or nonexistent service when they step outside their homes.

T-Mobile states that mobile connectivity is critical to how people live and work today, keeping businesses running, students learning, farms productive, commercial drivers connected, and first responders reachable. The company is positioning itself as the nation’s leader in 5G technology and is committed to expanding that lead into areas where competitors haven’t invested heavily.

If approved, this could be a game-changer. The plan aims to close a significant gap in America’s digital infrastructure and finally bring fast wireless speeds to millions of people who’ve been left behind.

Source: PhoneArena