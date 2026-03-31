T-Mobile Awards $21.5 Million in Hometown Grants to 475 Small Towns

T-Mobile announced the distribution of its latest round of Hometown Grants on March 26, 2026, bringing the total program investment to more than $21.5 million across 475 small towns and rural communities in 49 states and Puerto Rico. The latest selection includes 25 new recipient communities, marking the second-to-last round before the program concludes.

According to T-Mobile’s announcement, the Hometown Grants program has been operating since April 2021. Over the nearly five-year period, the initiative has impacted an estimated 2.8 million people and generated nearly 2,700 jobs across participating communities. Individual grants provide up to $50,000 per town for community projects.

The 25 newest grant recipients represent geographic expansion of the program. The latest round includes the first recipient from North Dakota, expanding the program’s reach. Communities receiving funding in this round are utilizing grants for various projects, including a STEM initiative for students, renovation of a historic school building, and conversion of a barn into a community gathering space.

Jon Freier, Chief Operating Officer at T-Mobile, stated in the announcement that the program was launched “to invest in small towns with big ideas and help turn local vision into meaningful impact.” The announcement indicates that across all 475 communities participating in the program, thousands of volunteers have contributed nearly 300,000 hours to implementation of funded projects.

The latest 25 grant recipients span multiple states and include projects such as a 20-foot Blues Junction Monument in Pine Bluff, Arkansas; an 18-hole disc golf course in Chino Valley, Arizona; and Route 66-themed downtown revitalization in Needles, California. Additional projects include library expansions in Tennessee and Pennsylvania, playground renovations in Kentucky, and community center transformations in multiple states.

The application process for Hometown Grants involves partnership with Main Street America, a nonprofit organization focused on community economic development and preservation. Applications are evaluated based on project detail, community impact, feasibility, and other criteria. T-Mobile announced that a final round of grant applications remains available, with the deadline set for March 31, 2026.

Eligible communities must be located in the United States or Puerto Rico and have populations of less than 50,000 to qualify for the program. Erin Barnes, President and CEO of Main Street America, noted in the announcement that the program has “been a catalyst for powerful change in communities across the country” since its 2021 launch.

T-Mobile’s commitment to small town development extends beyond the Hometown Grants program. The company also operates Project 10Million, Friday Night 5G Lights, T-Mobile Home Internet, T-Mobile Business Internet, T-Mobile Fiber, and satellite connectivity services aimed at serving rural and remote areas.