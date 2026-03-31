T-Mobile to Release First Quarter Financial Results on April 28
T-Mobile US, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2026 financial and operational results on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, according to an announcement from the company’s Bellevue, Washington headquarters.
The earnings call will be available through two methods: dial-in participation with pre-registration and a webcast accessible via the company’s Investor Relations website. The company will release its earnings report, Investor Factbook, and related materials at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET on the same day, prior to the conference call.
According to the announcement, investors and stakeholders can access the call details and supporting documents through the company’s Investor Relations portal. The preliminary release of financial materials 25 minutes before the call begins will allow participants time to review the results before the discussion begins.