Get a Free iPhone 17 from T-Mobile Before April 1

If you’re thinking about getting a new iPhone, T-Mobile has a limited-time offer worth considering. The carrier is giving away iPhone 17 handsets for free, though the promotion comes with some important conditions and ends on April 1.

Here’s the good news: you don’t need to trade in your old phone to qualify for this deal. That’s a significant advantage over many other carrier promotions, which typically require you to turn in your existing device to offset the cost.

According to BGR, the free iPhone 17 offer is available to new customers switching to T-Mobile as well as some existing customers, depending on their plan. New subscribers who sign up for the Experience Beyond or Better Value plan with at least three lines and two eligible port-ins can qualify. Existing T-Mobile customers on the Go5G Next plan can also get the deal if they add a new line and choose an Experience Beyond, Better Value, or Go5G Next plan. T-Mobile notes that existing subscribers need to be “well-qualified,” which means not everyone will be eligible.

Here’s where it gets important: to claim your free iPhone 17, you’ll need to commit to T-Mobile for two years. You purchase the phone on a monthly payment plan, and T-Mobile gives you up to $1,000 in bill credits spread across 24 months to essentially make the phone free. You do have to pay taxes and a $35 activation fee upfront.

The deal isn’t just limited to the standard iPhone 17, either. It also covers the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone Air. However, the base iPhone 17 is widely considered the best value in that lineup.

The standard iPhone 17 has impressed reviewers since its launch. Unlike some previous models, it was actually hard to find in stock for a while. The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which is a first for the standard model. It has two 48-megapixel cameras on the back, a 18-megapixel front camera, and the A19 chip. Battery life is estimated at 30 hours of video playback, and it supports fast charging.

With T-Mobile’s $1,000 credit, you could get the 512 GB version of the iPhone 17 (which normally costs $999) instead of settling for the base 256 GB model. That’s a nice bonus if storage is important to you.

There’s also a forward-looking reason to consider this deal right now. Apple is expected to skip releasing a standard iPhone 18 model this September, instead focusing on premium versions like the iPhone 18 Pro and a new iPhone Fold. If that happens, a basic iPhone 18 won’t come out until early 2027. So if you want an affordable, standard iPhone before Apple potentially stops making them, now might be the time to grab one from T-Mobile.

Source: BGR