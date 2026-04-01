T-Mobile Announces Additional IT Job Cuts This Month

T-Mobile has confirmed that it is eliminating roles within its IT organization during the current month, marking the latest phase of workforce reductions at the wireless carrier.

The company provided a statement regarding the layoffs, stating that it is “further aligning our IT organization to support future growth and innovation. This includes the difficult decision of eliminating some roles while continuing to invest and hire in areas that will drive breakthrough products and services for customers. We are providing robust support to impacted employees as they transition.”

The latest layoffs represent a continuation of workforce adjustments at the company. According to Fierce Network, T-Mobile previously laid off 363 people in Washington state in February, though the total for that month has been revised upward to 446 positions, according to filings with the Washington State Employment Security Department Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification database. The same database recorded 532 layoffs in Washington state in August.

In February, the layoffs affected employees in various positions, including project managers, account care coaches, engineers, senior systems architecture engineers, senior business systems analysts, and senior technical project managers. T-Mobile also conducted additional layoffs late in the previous year, occurring before the holiday period.

T-Mobile had approximately 75,000 employees as of December 31 of the previous year. The company has undergone significant organizational changes in recent months beyond workforce reductions.

Srini Gopalan became T-Mobile’s CEO on November 1, replacing Mike Sievert. Gopalan previously served as Chief Operating Officer and headed the company’s Technology, Consumer and Business Groups.

In August, T-Mobile completed a $4.3 billion acquisition of UScellular’s wireless operations, which included more than 4 million UScellular customers and approximately 30% of its spectrum. The acquisition integrated additional resources and customer base into T-Mobile’s operations.

Source: Fierce Network