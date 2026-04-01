Netflix Pricing Changes and What T-Mobile Customers Need to Know

Netflix has announced another price increase for its streaming service plans, continuing a pattern of annual rate adjustments that has occurred since 2014. The pricing changes will take effect gradually over the next month for existing customers, with billing impacts appearing in the following billing cycle for affected subscribers.

According to The Mobile Report, T-Mobile customers with Netflix included in their plans will experience varying impacts depending on which tier they selected. The Standard plan with ads, which T-Mobile provides at no additional cost, will remain free for T-Mobile subscribers. However, customers who upgraded to higher-tier plans will see price increases reflected on their T-Mobile bills.

The new pricing structure is as follows: the Standard plan with ads remains free, the Standard plan without ads increases from $11 to $13 per month, and the Premium plan (which includes 4K viewing) increases from $18 to $20 per month.

T-Mobile confirmed the pricing details directly, stating that the carrier will continue to cover the full cost of the base Standard with ads plan at its new price point of $8.99 per month. For customers who have upgraded to higher tiers, T-Mobile covers only $6.99 of the plan cost, leaving subscribers responsible for the difference.

This means that T-Mobile subscribers using the Standard plan without ads will see an additional $2 monthly charge on their T-Mobile bill. Premium plan subscribers will also see a $2 monthly increase on their bills. Only customers maintaining the base Standard with ads plan will see no change to their T-Mobile charges.

Netflix has implemented password-sharing restrictions in recent years alongside the price increases. The combination of these changes has affected subscription retention and user perception of the service’s value proposition.

The price increases will appear on T-Mobile customer bills beginning in the billing cycle following their implementation by Netflix, which is expected to occur over the next month.

Source: The Mobile Report