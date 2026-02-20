Free Pixel 10a? Here’s How T-Mobile Customers Can Grab One Without Paying Full Price

Get ready to upgrade your phone without breaking the bank. Google is launching the Pixel 10a on March 5, and T-Mobile customers have a killer deal waiting for them.

Through T-Mobile’s promotion, eligible customers can get the new Pixel 10a completely free by trading in an older device or adding a new line. Even better, when you grab one at T-Mobile, you’ll also unlock access to special perks like complimentary streaming services, travel benefits, dining discounts, and concert deals. For those looking for even more savings, you can pick up the phone for as low as $49 after a qualifying trade-in through other retailers.

According to the Google Store, the Pixel 10a costs just $499 for a standard purchase, making it an incredibly accessible flagship option that doesn’t skimp on features. This phone represents what Google does best: delivering cutting-edge technology at a price point regular people can actually afford.

What makes the Pixel 10a stand out? First, there’s the design. Google completely flattened the back, meaning no camera bump to get in the way when you set it down or slip it into your pocket. The phone feels refined and sits perfectly flat on any surface. The frame is made entirely from recycled aluminum, and the back cover uses recycled plastic, giving it that premium feel while being kind to the planet.

The display is gorgeous. You get a 6.3-inch screen with 1080 x 2424 resolution and refresh rates up to 120Hz, making everything from scrolling through apps to watching videos look incredibly smooth. The brightness also got a boost compared to last year’s model, hitting up to 3000 nits at peak brightness so you can actually see your screen in direct sunlight.

Under the hood sits Google’s Tensor G4 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, handling everything you throw at it without slowdown. The 5100mAh battery lasts over 30 hours on a single charge, and with extreme battery saver mode enabled, you can stretch it to 120 hours. When you need to charge, the fast charging gets you to 50% in about 30 minutes using a 45W charger.

The camera system is where this phone really shines. You get a dual setup with a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. The computational photography features powered by Google’s AI are where the magic happens. Magic Eraser lets you remove unwanted objects from your photos, Face Unblur clears up blurry portraits, and Night Sight captures stunning photos even in near darkness. The 8x zoom stays crisp and detailed thanks to Google’s advanced processing.

Google hasn’t forgotten about longevity either. The Pixel 10a comes with seven years of operating system updates, security patches, and feature drops. That’s industry-leading support that keeps your phone current and safe for years to come.

Durability got serious upgrades too. Gorilla Glass 7i protects the display from scratches and drops, while IP68 water and dust resistance rating means you can take it almost anywhere without worry.

For T-Mobile customers specifically, this is an opportunity to upgrade to a genuinely capable flagship phone while keeping your wallet intact. Whether you’re drawn to the flat design, the incredible AI-powered camera system, or just the value proposition, the Pixel 10a is shaping up to be one of the smartest phone choices you can make this spring.