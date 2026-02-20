Score a Samsung Phone for Just $20 with This Mint Mobile Deal

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your phone without breaking the bank, that moment has arrived. Samsung’s Galaxy A17 5G is getting a serious price cut at Mint Mobile, bringing the cost down to just $20. But here’s the real kicker — you’ll also get 12 months of unlimited calling, texting, and data for $180.

According to PhoneArena, this promotion is a limited-time offer that combines the device discount with Mint Mobile’s service bundle. The deal works out to roughly $15 per month for service when you calculate the annual cost, which is genuinely competitive in today’s market.

What makes this deal even better is Mint Mobile’s flexibility. You can choose between an eSIM (digital) or a traditional SIM card, depending on what works best for your lifestyle. The unlimited plan includes some genuinely useful features: free calls to Mexico, the UK, and Canada, plus mobile hotspot at no additional charge. Everything runs on T-Mobile’s network, so coverage should be solid for most people.

The best part? Mint Mobile backs this offer with a seven-day money-back guarantee. You get a full week to test the service, and if it’s not right for you, you can cancel and get your money back — including any taxes or fees. If you go with a physical SIM card, you have ten days to return it (unopened and unactivated) for a refund.

Now let’s talk about the phone itself. The Galaxy A17 comes with a 6.7-inch screen with AMOLED technology, which means vibrant colors and deep blacks. For a budget device, it’s genuinely impressive; even beating out some phones that cost significantly more, like the Moto G Power. The camera system features a 50MP main lens that captures solid photos with good color accuracy and proper exposure levels.

Performance-wise, the phone uses a Samsung Exynos 1330 processor, which handles everyday tasks just fine for a device at this price point. Plus, it comes with Android 15 and Samsung has promised six years of software updates, so you’re looking at long-term support.

At just $20 for the phone plus $180 for a year of unlimited service, this deal covers all the essentials without draining your wallet. Whether you’re looking for an affordable upgrade or a solid backup device, this is worth grabbing while it lasts.

