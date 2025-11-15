T-Mobile’s REVVL 8 Pro Arrives with Better Cameras and Water Resistance for $250
T-Mobile has started selling its newest budget-friendly smartphone, the REVVL 8 Pro, priced at $250 through both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. The new phone brings some welcome improvements over its predecessors, making it a solid option for shoppers who want decent features without breaking the bank.
According to Phone Scoop, the REVVL 8 Pro gets notable camera upgrades compared to the standard REVVL 8 that came out in August and last year’s REVVL 7 Pro. The phone now includes a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, a significant jump from the 5-megapixel version in the previous Pro model. The front-facing camera also got boosted to 32 megapixels, which should help selfie enthusiasts get clearer shots.
Another key addition is IP67 water resistance, meaning the phone can handle some splashes and brief submersions without damage. T-Mobile also improved the charging speed to 33 watts for wired charging, while wireless charging remains available at 15 watts. Inside, you’ll find a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage that you can expand with a memory card.
The 6.8-inch AMOLED screen displays sharp FHD+ resolution at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery should keep the phone running throughout the day. The main camera sits at 50 megapixels, rounding out a package that punches above its weight for the price.
Source: Phone Scoop