Score a Free Google Pixel 10 Plus $130 Earbuds at T-Mobile

google-pixel-10

T-Mobile is rolling out another round of its popular Pixel 10 promotion just in time for holiday shopping. Customers can snag a free Google Pixel 10 when they trade in an eligible device, and this time around, the carrier is throwing in a pair of Pixel Buds 2a earbuds worth $130 at no extra cost.

According to Android Authority, the deal works on almost every T-Mobile postpaid plan that allows device financing. The base offer gets you a completely free Pixel 10 with 128GB of storage, or $800 off the pricier Pixel 10 Pro, Pro XL, or Pro Fold models. If you’re on one of T-Mobile’s premium plans like Go5G Next or Experience Beyond, that discount jumps to $1,000.

Here’s the good news for people holding onto older phones: you don’t need the latest flagship to qualify for the maximum trade-in value. Phones as old as the iPhone 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 series, or Google Pixel 6 series will get you the full discount. Older or mid-range phones still work but will only get you half the promotional value.

To claim the free earbuds, you’ll need to order online or through the T-Life app. Just add the Pixel Buds 2a to your cart along with your new phone, and the discount applies automatically at checkout. T-Mobile recommends paying for the earbuds in full rather than financing them since they’re free anyway.

Keep in mind the discount comes as bill credits spread across 24 months, and those credits stop if you pay off the phone early. You’ll also pay a $35 device connection charge for upgrading. There’s a limit of four discounted phones per account and only one free earbud set per account if you’re upgrading multiple lines. For those shopping at Costco, you can skip the earbuds and get the $35 fee waived plus a $100 Costco shop card instead.

Source: Android Authority