T-Mobile’s Jon Freier to Give Business Update at Industry Summit
T-Mobile’s consumer group president Jon Freier will take the stage at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on November 18 to give investors and analysts an update on the carrier’s business. The presentation is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time and will be available to watch online.
According to T-Mobile’s official announcement, the session will be part of Wells Fargo’s 9th Annual TMT (Technology, Media, and Telecommunications) Summit. For those who can’t tune in live, the company will post a recording on its investor relations website shortly after the presentation wraps up.
These types of summit presentations typically give carriers a chance to discuss their latest performance numbers, upcoming plans, and how they’re competing in the market. Freier leads T-Mobile’s consumer division, which handles the company’s main customer-facing business including its T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile brands.
Investors interested in watching can visit investor.t-mobile.com to access the live stream or catch the replay later.