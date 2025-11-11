Mint Mobile’s New Promo Drops Unlimited Plans to Half Price

Mint Mobile is offering all its unlimited plans at 50% off, bringing the cost down to just $15 per month. The deal works out to $180 for a full year of service instead of the regular $360 price tag.

According to PhoneArena, the promotion kicked off November 10 and runs through February 4, so you’ve got a few months to decide if it’s right for you. The deal requires paying upfront for the full year, which is how you lock in that $15 monthly rate.

If a full year feels like too much commitment, there’s also a three-month unlimited option available. This lets you test out how well the service works in your area before jumping into a longer-term plan. Think of it as a trial run to see if the coverage and speeds meet your needs before putting more money down.

For those who don’t need unlimited data, the carrier is also running a separate promo with code YEAROFMINT that gives 30% off 12-month plans for 5GB, 15GB, and 20GB data tiers. That might be enough if you’re mostly on Wi-Fi at home and work.

The unlimited plan includes the usual perks like calls to Canada and Mexico, mobile hotspot capability, and runs on T-Mobile’s 5G network. Just remember these deals are for new customers only, and you’ll need to pay the full amount upfront to get the discounted rate.

