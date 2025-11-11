T-Mobile’s Home Internet Gets Faster With New Wi-Fi 7 Gateway

T-Mobile is giving its home internet customers a speed boost without raising prices. Starting November 13, the wireless carrier is rolling out three refreshed plans that include Wi-Fi 7 technology on its higher-tier options, making it the first wireless internet provider in the country to offer this next-generation hardware to home users.

As shared by T-Mobile, the updated lineup replaces T-Mobile’s previous single-tier approach with three distinct options. The entry-level Rely plan starts at $35 per month for customers who already have a T-Mobile phone line, while the mid-tier Amplified and premium All-In plans get the new Wi-Fi 7 gateway at $45 and $55 monthly, respectively (with AutoPay and an existing voice line).

What does this mean for everyday users? Wi-Fi 7 delivers better range, lower lag times, and stronger performance when multiple devices are connected at once—think smoother video calls while someone else is gaming or streaming. T-Mobile says the Amplified and All-In plans offer 30% faster median speeds compared to the basic Rely option, with typical download speeds ranging from 134 to 415 Mbps.

The All-In plan packs in the most extras. Subscribers get Hulu and Paramount+ streaming services included, along with the TechEdge Suite—which bundles a mesh Wi-Fi extender, advanced cybersecurity protection, 24/7 live tech support, and a guaranteed gateway upgrade after three years. T-Mobile values these add-ons at over $480 annually.

All three plans come with T-Mobile’s usual perks: no annual contracts, no equipment rental fees, and a five-year price lock (excluding taxes and fees). New customers who switch can snag up to a $300 prepaid virtual card as a limited-time incentive.

The same updates apply to T-Mobile’s small business internet service, though business customers on the All-In plan get Microsoft 365 instead of the streaming subscriptions. You can sign up through T-Mobile’s website, the T-Life app, or in-store starting November 13.