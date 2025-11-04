T-Mobile Waives All Philippines Charges for Customers Following Deadly Typhoon Kalmaegi
T-Mobile is stepping up to help customers stay in touch with family and friends in the Philippines after Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally called Typhoon Tino, made landfall with catastrophic results. The storm has caused widespread flooding, power outages, and displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.
According to T-Mobile’s official announcement, the carrier is waiving all international long-distance calls, text messages, and roaming charges for the Philippines starting Wednesday, November 5 through Wednesday, November 12. The relief applies to customers across T-Mobile’s entire family of brands, including T-Mobile postpaid and prepaid plans, Metro by T-Mobile, Assurance Wireless, UScellular, Mint Mobile, and Ultra Mobile.
The fee waivers cover both customers based in the US who want to call the Philippines and those traveling in the affected region. T-Mobile said it will continue monitoring the situation as the storm system moves toward Vietnam and will provide updates as needed.
Customers don’t need to do anything special to activate the waiver—the charges will automatically be removed during the relief period.