T-Mobile’s New Credit Card Website Is Up, But You Can’t Actually Sign Up Yet

T-Mobile customers eager to restore their AutoPay discounts got a surprise this week when the carrier’s new Visa credit card application page went live—but clicking the “apply” button still doesn’t work. It appears someone at T-Mobile may have flipped the switch a bit too soon.

According to PhoneArena, the official information page for the new T-Mobile Visa, which is backed by Capital One, has gone live, though the apply button doesn’t work just yet. The card had been spotted in staging status just days earlier, suggesting the official launch is imminent.

This card is T-Mobile’s answer to a problem many customers complained about. Back in 2023, the carrier removed the popular $5 per line AutoPay discount from all regular credit cards, forcing customers to use bank accounts or debit cards instead. Many subscribers were unhappy about this change because it meant losing the fraud protection that credit cards provide. Now, the T-Mobile Visa will be the only credit card eligible for T-Mobile’s $5/line AutoPay discount.

Everything will be managed through the T-Life app, from checking balances to applying rewards back to your bill. The card is also expected to offer exclusive T-Mobile Tuesday benefits for cardholders.

The card has been rumored since April when hidden images in T-Mobile’s app revealed designs featuring Visa Signature and Capital One branding, as previously reported. With the application page now live—even if not fully functional yet—it looks like T-Mobile customers won’t have to wait much longer to get their hands on this card.

Source: PhoneArena