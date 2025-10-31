Small Arkansas Town Wins $1 Million Stadium Upgrade in T-Mobile Voting Competition

A tiny Arkansas town just proved that size doesn’t matter when it comes to community spirit. Dierks High School, representing a town of just 900 people, beat out more than 2,100 schools nationwide to win T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights competition and its grand prize: a $1 million stadium makeover.

T-Mobile announced that the small farming community rallied together to secure nearly 2 million votes in the second annual competition. That means supporters voted an average of five times each, showing just how dedicated this rural community was to bringing home the win. The competition drew over 8 million total votes nationwide for the top 25 finalists.

The win comes with some serious perks beyond the million-dollar field upgrade. Dierks High will also get a weight room renovation from Gronk Fitness, an all-expenses-paid trip to the SEC Championship Game for 16 school representatives, and expert consultation on the stadium design. The school’s football field hasn’t seen any upgrades in over 20 years, making this victory even more meaningful for the Outlaws football team.

Students from Dierks took their campaign viral on social media, posting videos of pep rallies, dance challenges, and even getting kindergarteners involved to explain what winning would mean. Their efforts caught the attention of big names including Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, comedians Larry the Cable Guy and Jeff Foxworthy, and former NFL player Darren McFadden, who all publicly supported the town’s bid.

The race came down to the wire between Dierks and Lebanon High School in Oregon, which finished as runner-up with nearly 1.5 million votes and will receive $100,000. Dexter Regional High School in Maine grabbed third place and $50,000. All 25 finalist schools received over $1 million combined in prizes to fund various upgrades and projects.T-Mobile’s competition highlights the carrier’s push into rural America.

The company has expanded 5G coverage by more than 500,000 square miles since 2021 and opened over 600 new stores in rural areas. Schools can already register for next year’s competition at FridayNight5GLights.com.