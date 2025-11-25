T-Mobile to Stop Taking Customer Service Requests Through Apple Messages

If you’re a T-Mobile customer who likes reaching out to customer service through your iPhone’s Messages app, you’ll need to find a new way to get help starting in 2026. The carrier is pulling the plug on Apple Messages support for customer service on December 31.

According to PhoneArena, T-Mobile customers have been able to handle account tasks right from their messaging app—things like changing plans, updating addresses, buying phones, and asking questions just by sending a text. But that convenience is going away. Instead, the carrier wants you to use its T-Life app for all customer service chats going forward.

The big appeal of the Apple Messages option was how simple it was. Getting help from T-Mobile felt no different than texting a friend—you just opened the same app you use for everything else. Now you’ll need to download and use a separate app just to contact customer service, which adds an extra step to something that used to be effortless.

The change was spotted by a customer on Reddit and shows T-Mobile shifting its customer service strategy toward its proprietary app. While T-Life does offer chat features, it means iPhone users lose the ability to seamlessly reach T-Mobile through the native messaging platform they already use daily.

If you’re used to the old way of doing things, you have about a month to get familiar with T-Life before the switch happens.

Source: PhoneArena