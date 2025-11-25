T-Mobile Store Reps Will Now Ask to View Your Phone Screen During Transactions

T-Mobile is implementing a new policy that might catch customers off guard during their next store visit. Store representatives will now request permission to view customers’ phone screens remotely when handling upgrades, adding lines, making in-store orders, or setting up new accounts.

According to PhoneArena, the screen sharing is limited to the T-Life app only, and employees won’t be able to see sensitive information like payment details. Customers can decline the request from their phone, though representatives are expected to ask for screen access on every transaction.

The move appears to be part of T-Mobile’s broader strategy to train customers on handling transactions themselves through the T-Life app. The carrier has been aggressively pushing self-service options and has already made T-Life practically mandatory for most in-store interactions. Some customers have reportedly been turned away from stores if they don’t have the app installed on their phones.

While the screen sharing feature is currently optional, the requirement for representatives to request it every time signals T-Mobile’s continued push toward digital self-service. The company aims to have 40 million customers using T-Life and has been consolidating most of its services into what it calls a “super app.”

This aligns with reports suggesting the carrier plans to reduce its physical store presence and shift more transactions online, with representatives serving more as guides to help customers navigate the app rather than handling transactions directly.

Source: PhoneArena